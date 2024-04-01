ANDThe astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the horoscopes of the Prodigy Child for the week of April 1 to 5.

The Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began to have visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

It is time to reevaluate your identity and the way you present yourself to the world. Be careful what you say, it could hurt people who are important to you.. Her quote for the week is: “I trust in myself and the path I am creating.”

Taurus

Reflect on your fears, Before making a decision they have to be sure that they have closed the wounds of the past, look inside. His phrase for the week is: “I explore my depths with courage, I trust in my ability to free myself.”

Gemini

They have to reconsider their goals and their social circle, Before committing to new friendships or causes, you should be sure of what you want. and if they really inspire them. Her phrase for the week is: “interaction with my community drives me forward and contributes to my projects.”

Cancer

Reflect on your career and your public image, Before making decisions in the workplace, they have to be sure that they are aligned with their purpose and that will allow you to move forward, trust in yourself. His phrase of the week is: “I follow an assertive strategy to achieve success.”

Leo

Life will challenge you to go after your goals. Before venturing into new experiences, you have to be sure that they match your beliefs. and its growth. His quote of the week is: “I explore the world with passion, I trust my intuition to guide me in my search for knowledge.”

Virgo

They will have to reflect on their most intimate relationships, Before committing emotionally or financially, give yourself a moment to think carefully. Her quote of the week is: “I communicate my needs clearly, igniting passion.”

Pound

They have to pay more attention to their personal relationships, Seek the truth and don't be afraid to express what you need, but also allow others to do so. His phrase of the week is: “I trust in my ability to cultivate bonds that strengthen me.”

Scorpion

They should reflect on their routine and what they need to achieve their well-being. Before making changes, think about your physical and emotional health. His quote of the week is: “I trust in my ability to create habits that strengthen me.”

Prodigy Child's horoscopes for the week. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Sagittarius

They have to prioritize their creativity, Before starting new projects, they should be sure that they are passionate about them and will allow them to fully express themselves. Her quote of the week is: “I am confident in my ability to manifest my true self with courage and joy.”

Capricorn

Pay attention to your family roots and your sense of belonging. If you want to make any changes in your home, make sure you are convinced and have not allowed yourself to be manipulated by others.. His quote of the week is: “my home is my refuge and my strength.”

Aquarium

They will have to improve their communication, Before expressing themselves, they have to be sure that what they are going to say will allow them to share their truth with the world. His quote of the week is: “I am confident in my ability to communicate clearly and candidly.”

Pisces

Reflect on your self-love and personal values ​​in relation to money. Before starting any project, they have to be sure that they have clear priorities. Your phrase of the week is: “I trust my ability to attract abundance.”