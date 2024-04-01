With great emotion, Feid “Ferxxo” announced that returns to Mexico with his new tour musical titled 'Ferxxocalypse', unleashing madness among their fans, who were already impatient to see them again and listen to their new music.

A new tour undertake Ferxxo in the coming months and has confirmed that it will arrive in different cities in Mexico with three dates that could soon be expanded and more made for the same places.

In which cities in Mexico will Ferxxo be?

According to information shared by Feid, his tour will start in Mexico Citywill continue in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and will end in Monterrey, Nuevo León, this in the month of August.

Dates for Feid in Mexico

August 20, 2024 – CDMX

August 25, 2024 – Guadalajara

August 28, 2024 – Monterrey

Still there is no information about the pre-sale and the general sale of tickets for Feid's concerts in Mexico, however, more information is expected to emerge shortly in this regard.

