Archive image of the procession of the Rescue in Murcia.. / JAVIER CARRION/ AGM

The procession of the Cristo del Rescate shortens its route due to the rain. The Brotherhood of Slaves of Nuestro Padre Jesús del Rescate and María Santísima de la Esperanza has published a statement on its official Twitter account informing of the change in route due to inclement weather.

The procession was scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. from the parish of San Juan Bautista, reach the Plaza de Santo Domingo and return through Trapería and the Cathedral.

Instead, the procession will pass through Plaza Hernández Amores de la Cruz, Barrio Nuevo, Plaza Cetina and return via Isidoro de la Cierva.

The meeting between both images will take place at 9:00 p.m., instead of 10:00 p.m. as planned, in the Plaza de San Juan as long as the weather allows it.