Knowing how to read the “clues” that everyone leaves in the environment in which they live (or work) reveals many aspects of the personality, more than words. It is talked about in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere della Sera on Thursday 14 April

Do you really want to get to know someone in depth? Get invited to his house and then browse the living room, the bathroom, maybe take a look in the bedroom: the rooms could tell you much more about him or her than you might discover from a chat. Word of Sam Gosling, a psychologist at the University of Austin in Texas who has been studying the spaces in which we live for years to get clues about who we really are: the objects we choose and how we arrange them give a more honest picture of our personality than words , according to his studies, and since in the last two years we have spent more time at home than ever, this is probably the moment to devote himself to "snoopology", the science of poking his nose into other people's spaces that Gosling has codified and that in Italian could be translated as curiosology.

Because to really understand what a room tells about we need to know where and what to look at, but also how to put all the elements we observe in relation to each other: the first rule of the nosy is not to stop at the first impression because as Gosling explains “To interpret well what transpires from the spaces of others we should be able to understand if a track is consistent with the rest by giving each the right weight. On my desk some time ago there was a pile of CDs of religious music but I am not a spiritual type, they were there by chance: a true curious, looking around, would have understood that nothing else in the room was going in that direction ».

After eliminating from the analysis the elements that seem to have arrived on the spot by chance, it is necessary to look for objects of three specific categories. The first is that of the elements that are an affirmation of identity: we place them in the house to express ourselves to others and thus we place them in good evidence in the shared spaces, so that guests can see them and judge us accordingly.

