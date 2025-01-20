The innocence of children often gives us extremely tender moments. His way of understanding reality and, above all, of expressing it is an inexhaustible source of moments, although sometimes it can teach us more than we imagine.

The priest of Covadonga, known on social networks as @Padremiguel. In one of his most recent videos, the priest reflects on an experience in the confessional that left an imprint on him.

Father Miguel begins his story by explaining how, while confessing to a child for his “little sins,” he remained silent and admitted that he did not like vegetables and that he used to give them to his dog. In a funny tone, the priest asked the little boy if his dog was a vegetarian, to which the boy replied no.

At that moment, the priest was clear about what he should do, which was to ask the boy what that taught him. According to him, the little boy responded that the but “He is obedient and pays attention to him”so @Padremiguel made him come to the conclusion that he had to be obedient, just like the dog.









Reactions in the comments

@Padremiguel’s video has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it accumulates just over 1,800 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, hundreds of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«The priest in my area, may he rest in peace, said that the best part of his ‘job’ was when he had to confess to the little ones», «That’s right, that’s how they are… I have been a Primary Religion teacher for many years. .. and you learn a lot from children…», «That is a secret of confession, no matter how much tenderness it gives, it is not told« or »the innocence of children. Mine went over his sins with me before confessing, he was very nervous, at 9 years old,” are some of the most notable comments.