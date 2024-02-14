Vittorio Cecchi Gori he is an important figure in the world of Italian cinema. Thanks to his long career, he has contributed significantly to the creation of numerous successful films, confirming himself as one of the most important Italian film producers.

This morning, his routine was disrupted by a sudden event. He was urgently admitted to intensive care at Gemelli Polyclinic Of Rome for respiratory failure. The health facility has maintained maximum confidentiality about his condition, fueling speculation about the seriousness of the situation.

During a broadcast on Rai 1to Italian stories, Angelo Perronepress officer and friend of Rita Rusic, as well as the producer's ex-wife, provided details on Vittorio's hospitalization at Gemelli. She says that Gori had gone to hospital for routine checks related to low saturation, but in the meantime he had a respiratory crisis. Following this episode, the doctors deemed it appropriate to transfer him to intensive care.

Valeria Marini, Vittorio's ex-partner, provided clarification on the situation. They got engaged in 1999 and finally separated in 2005. In these 6 years they also had to face a bad period in which the showgirl had a miscarriage. But, even though things didn't go well between them, the two always supported each other; they have always been there for each other. So, this time too, Marini is at the side of her old love and explains: