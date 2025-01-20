















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Chelsea – Wolves of the Premier League, which takes place at Stamford Bridge at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Chelsea – Wolves

Classification and statistics between Chelsea – Wolves

Chelsea arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



AFC Bournemouth



while Wolves played their last Premier League match against



Newcastle



. He Chelsea currently occupies the position number 5 of the Premier League with 38 points, while their rival,

Wolvesoccupies the place 17 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Chelsea schedule, the Wolves schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.