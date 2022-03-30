Russia Russia may soon demand ruble payments for oil, grain and metals as well – At the same time, the country’s gas threat is intensifying: “If you want gas, get rubles”

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Russia may soon demand ruble payments for oil, grain and metals as well – At the same time, the country's gas threat is intensifying: "If you want gas, get rubles"

March 30, 2022
Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov welcomed the idea of ​​extending the requirement to demand ruble payments for export products.

Russian the presidential administration believes demanding payments in ruble for oil, grain, fertilizers, coal, metals and other important commodities is a good idea and should be worked on, Reuters reports.

Russia has previously demanded payment in rubles for natural gas delivered to Europe or the United States.

Europe has so far refused to make demands. Germany said on Wednesday it was preparing for a possible disruption of gas supplies from Russia. The German government announced that it would increase the preparedness of the energy authorities and set up a crisis team to monitor the situation.

Speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin proposed on Wednesday that the requirement to pay in rubles could be extended to exports of oil, grain, metals, fertilizers, coal and raw wood to the European Union.

When asked about Volodin’s comments, a spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov replied, “This is an idea that should definitely be worked on.”

Russia says it will find out practical arrangements for paying for gas in rubles by Thursday.

“If you want gas, get rubles,” Volodin said in a message to the Telegram, according to Reuters.

EU countries import about 40 percent of their gas from Russia and pay for it mainly in euros. According to them, the Russian gas company Gazprom has no right to change the agreements unilaterally.

