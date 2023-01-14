Zacatecas, Zac.- During the week of January 15 to 21the maximum prices in Zacatecas for him LP Gas shall not exceed 21.59 pesos per kilogram with VAT and 11.66 pesos per liter.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced the maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP) in the entity.

According to the agency, during this week the maximum prices in the state of Zacatecas are 21.59 pesos per kilogram with VAT and 11.66 pesos per liter.

While the lowest costs They are 20.04 pesos per kilogram with VAT and 10.82 pesos per liter.

In the most important municipalities of the state the prices will be as follows:

Bonnet $21.39 per kilo and $11.55 per liter; mazapil $20.04 per kilo and $10.82 per liter; Sherry $21.24 per kilo and $11.47 per liter.

While Guadeloupe it will cost $20.44 a kilo and $11.04 a liter; in zacatecas at $21.59 per kilo and at $11.66 per liter; in Fresnillo $21.59 per kilo and $11.66 per kilo.

That is to say, if you have a 45 kg cylinder It must not exceed 971.55 pesos in some municipalities of Zacatecas.

But if you have one of 30 kilograms, the maximum price you must pay is 647.7 pesos.

While for the 20 and 10 kilogram tanks the most you will pay will be 431.8 and 215.9 pesos.

So don’t let them charge you more money to fill your cylinder and make sure they are shipping you correctly.