The diagnosis of the injury suffered this Saturday by the Colombian goalkeeper is not encouraging david ospina who came out on a stretcher from the match between his team, the al-nassr, and Al Shabab, in the Saudi Arabian League.

In the tenth minute of replacement of the match, which his team tied 0-0 as a visitor, Ospina came out to cut off a breakthrough and fell badly. The signs of pain were evident and the player had to leave the court on a stretcher. The great reinforcement of Al Nassr, the Portuguese, was not yet in that match Cristiano Ronaldo.

#عاجل| نادي النصر: أوضحت نتائج التي أُجريت للحارس أوسبينا إصابته بكسر أحد عظام المرفق ، وسيغيب الملاعب لمدة ٦ أسابيع أسابيع pic.twitter.com/imOir25lhb — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) January 14, 2023

Subsequently, the 34-year-old Colombian goalkeeper was taken by ambulance to a hospital for X-rays to determine the extent of his injury.

The result was not favorable. On his Twitter account, Al Nassr confirmed that Ospina suffered a fracture in one of the bones in his elbow.

In today’s game, our goalkeeper David Ospina had an injury.

Medical exams showed a fracture in one of his elbow bones.

He will be out of action for about 6 weeks. We are all with you @D_Ospina1,

You’ll come back stronger 💛🙏 pic.twitter.com/rBC2o1zFwP — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 14, 2023

According to the diagnosis released by the Arab club, Ospina will be out for six weeks, which rules him out from being in the squad for the Colombian National Team for the friendly match against the United States on January 28.

Ospina has played 13 games with Al Nassr, where he arrived in mid-2022, from Napoli, in Italy.

He is also the player with the most games played in the entire history of the Collombia National Team for seniors. When he started as a starter against Paraguay, on November 19, Ospina reached 127 games.

SPORTS

More sports news