Once the new Regional Assembly has been constituted, the parliamentary machinery is set in motion with the aim of holding the investiture debate of the future president of the Autonomous Community before the month of July. On this occasion, everything is also conditioned by the start on the 7th of the national election campaign on 23-J and the suspension of all parliamentary activity. So, if a second call for investiture is necessary, it will be available the last week of next month, within the two months to avoid the dissolution of the Assembly and call new elections.

As of today and for the next five days, the parliamentary groups are constituted. In this legislature there will be four: Popular, led by Joaquín Segado; Socialist, with José Vélez as spokesperson; Vox, with José Ángel Antelo at the helm; and Mixed, formed by the two deputies of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde, María Marín and Víctor Egío, since they do not reach the minimum of three to form their own group.

The ten-day term that the president, Visitación Martínez, has to open consultations with the spokespersons and propose a candidate for the presidency of the Community also begins to run. In the Chamber it is taken for granted that said round will take place next week and will end with the proposal to invest the winner of the last elections, Fernando López Miras, of the PP. Once this procedure has been completed, the president, in agreement with the Board of Spokespersons, will establish the date of the call for the Plenary of elections. Everything indicates that the session will take place between the 27th and 30th. It will take place in two days, since between the intervention of the candidate to explain his government program and request the confidence of the Chamber, and the interventions of each spokesperson prior to the voting must pass at least twelve hours.

The Assembly will make a first stop between July 7 and 23 for the campaign and the general elections

López Miras will be elected if he obtains an absolute majority in the first vote or a simple majority in the second. Between both must mediate at least a period of 48 hours. And if the proposed candidate does not achieve confidence in both, as many votes can be called as necessary for two months. Although August, ‘a priori’, is non-working.