Thursday, June 15, 2023
Santa Fe defeats Atlético Nacional and is the first finalist of the Women’s League

June 15, 2023
Santa Fe defeats Atlético Nacional and is the first finalist of the Women’s League


Liana Salazar - Santa Fe female

Liana Salazar, in the center.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez, EL TIEMPO.

Liana Salazar, in the center.

The lionesses devoured the purslane in El Campín.

Independiente Santa Fe feminine roared in Bogotá. The lionesses devoured Atlético Nacional in the second leg of the League semifinals and won 4-0 at home to certify their passage to the last game of the tournament.

Santa Fe, to a new final of the Women’s League

Photo:

Nestor Gomez, THE TIME.

The team led by the Venezuelan Omar Ramírez, who had drawn 1-1 with Nacional in Medellín, was superior in El Campín from the first minute. Although Atlético Nacional had a good first half, the lionesses overcame with the leadership of Daniela Garavito and Liana Salazar in midfield.

The first two goals came from penalties. The veteran Salazar was in charge of transforming the charges into a goal, first at minute 12 and then at minute 43.

Later, in the second half, Santa Fe was much better than Nacional. Lucero Robayo, who replaced Heidy Mosquera, took a kick from the left wing that ‘bathed’ Vanessa Córdoba, Nacional’s goalkeeper.

Sofía García scored the fourth and last goal, at 57′.

With this victory, the cardinals secured their place in the Copa Libertadores.Santa Fe, the country’s first champion, will play its fourth final of the Women’s League. He won in 2017 and 2020. He lost in 2021.

SPORTS

