In detail, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on Twitter, yesterday: “We congratulate the brotherly people of Bahrain on their fiftieth national day. We also congratulate them on the anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa’s accession to power. Bahrain is a heart and an eye.. God bless them.” Goodness, glory, security, security and stability.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Bahrain in a tweet on Twitter yesterday, saying: “I congratulate our people in Bahrain on the fiftieth National Day… wishing them continued progress and development under the leadership of my brother King Hamad bin Isa.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, expressed in a similar telegram his sincere congratulations to His Majesty the King of Bahrain on this occasion, wishing him good health and wellness and the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a similar telegram in which he expressed his warmest congratulations to His Majesty the King of Bahrain on this occasion, and his best wishes to the government and people of Bahrain for continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, expressed in his telegram his sincere congratulations to His Majesty the King of Bahrain on this occasion, wishing him good health and wellness, and his government and the people of Bahrain further progress, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed in his telegram his warmest congratulations to His Majesty the King of Bahrain on this occasion, and best wishes to the government and people of Bahrain for continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “Every year, Bahrain’s king, government and people are all good, prosperity and progress. Video of the leadership of the two states.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed in a tweet on Twitter yesterday that “in light of its honorable rulers, the authenticity and sincerity of its people, and the nobility of its history and past, fifty years ago and the Kingdom of Bahrain.” In glory and prosperity. May God protect the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and preserve its land and people, and perpetuate it as a country of honor and a cradle of peace. And every year and our dear Bahrain is good.” His Highness also published a video clip about the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates the wife of the King of Bahrain on the National Day

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates), sent a message of congratulations to the wife of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the letter, Her Highness said: “With deep appreciation and pride, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and blessings to Your Majesty on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, which coincides with the prosperity, successes and great civilizational achievements that the Kingdom is witnessing and achieving in all political, social, economic, developmental, scientific and cultural fields and at all levels. Under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

We take this occasion, dear to our hearts, to affirm the pride of the UAE leadership and people for the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain’s participation in its 50th National Day celebrations, based on the depth of fraternal and historical ties, which will remain a model of fraternity between Arab countries and peoples, and in appreciation of its blessed march, which has achieved growth for the brotherly Bahraini people. progress, prosperity, security and safety, thanks to the leadership’s insights and pioneering efforts in building a more prosperous and developed society.”



