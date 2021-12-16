Through a statement, it was announced that Miss World 2021 it was suspended due to coronavirus cases. Participants and production team are in quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the safety of all those involved in the event.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the end of global broadcast in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public . The final will be rescheduled at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico within the next 90 days ”, it was read.

Miss World 2021 was canceled due to cases of coronavirus. Photo: capture / Facebook

“After meeting with the virologists and expert doctors hired to supervise the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Department of Health, the decision has been made by the event organizers to postpone the end of world transmission,” they added. .

Likewise, in the publication that the miss World from their social networks, they indicated that at all times they watched over the health of the participants, but upon learning more positive cases of COVID-19 the drastic decision was made to put health above any event.

“Since yesterday (Wednesday, December 15) additional security measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding that the event increased risks on stage and in the dressing room. However, after new positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made “ they explained.

Miss World 2021: contestants in quarantine

In the same statement, the Miss World organizers pointed out that both the participants and the production team are abiding by a strict quarantine.

“The next step, according to medical experts, is immediate quarantine, pending further observation and testing, according to best practices in situations like this,” they indicated.

Miss World 2021 contestants in quarantine. Photo: Miss World / Facebook

Participants of Miss World 2021 will return to their countries

Due to contagion, contestants from different countries will have to leave Puerto Rico once they are registered.

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisers, contestants and related staff will return to their home countries. We are looking forward to the return of our contestants, (whom we have grown to know and love) to compete for the Miss World crown ”, ended.