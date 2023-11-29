His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the release of 1,018 inmates from the Correctional and Punitive Institution, who meet the conditions for amnesty, on the occasion of the country’s celebrations of the 52nd Union Day. The release order comes within the framework of His Highness the President of the State’s keenness to give those released an opportunity to return to start a new life and bring joy to their families and loved ones. The concerned authorities have begun taking all necessary measures to ensure that those subject to the amnesty order return to their families and loved ones as soon as possible.