Nico Blauw and Larissa Louwman from Apeldoorn had it all together. With them Squishy Maker, which allows children to make their own slime balls, the couple conquered the toy world. Until Action suddenly this fall Squishy Factory had on the shelves. Same size, same hand pump, same balloons, same color green. But three times (!) as cheap. Is that allowed just like that? “Even Stevie Wonder can see that this is stealing,” grumbles Nico Blauw after the summary proceedings