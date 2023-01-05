Mansour said in statements to the club’s channel, following the team’s 1-1 draw with Al-Dakhiliya, on Thursday: “Some of the players’ dues were suspended until the end of the season. We reached a stage where two players entered the match after they had used hashish.”

The club president stated that the players are Ahmed Fattouh and Abdullah Jumaa, stressing: “There are drugs in their bodies.”

The two players left the match list minutes before its start, while the team’s coach, Gisualdo Ferreira, said after the match that they had a medical complaint.

Mansour, always controversial, decided to withdraw from the Egyptian league after a tie with Al-Dakhiliya.

And he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page: “The board of directors of Zamalek Club decided not to participate in a farce led by the Football Association with the Referees Committee, whose aim is to gift the competing club the league championship,” referring to Al-Ahly.

And he continued his statement: “The board of directors also decided to impose a fine on all players, which is 20 percent of the dues, and to suspend it for an indefinite period.”

And “he decided to suspend both Ahmed Fattouh and Abdullah Jumaa and refer them for investigation and conduct analyzes for them on Friday with the knowledge of the team doctor, for reasons that we will not disclose, and to confirm that they are not infected with the Corona virus, while offering them for sale.”

After a tie with Al-Dakhiliya, Zamalek raised its tally to 25 points in second place, 5 points behind leaders Al-Ahly.