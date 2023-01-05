After Federico Salazar confirmed that his grandson had been born, his eldest son Sebastián Salazar used his social networks to share this news with his followers, in addition to giving us some tender photographs with his girlfriend Lisa Infante and their little baby, confirming that he could not be happier with his arrival. and “immensely grateful for his health.” In these snapshots published on Instagram, the couple comes out very smiling, but keeps the baby’s face anonymous.

What did Sebastián Salazar say about being a father for the first time?

The former host of “Cuarto poder” made a “very personal” publication on the famous social network, where he revealed that his son was born on Christmas and that he also has the same name. “Sebastian Mateo came to light up our days with his tender smiles, looks and, of course, nocturnal awakenings last Sunday, December 25, 2022,” the post reads.

“Our son was in charge of completing our Christmas by being the best gift we could have longed for,” he added. The former host of “Cuarto poder” also made a promise to his baby: “We will always take care of you and make sure you are a very happy little person.”

Sebastián Salazar published a tender message to his first son. Photo: Instagram Sebastian Salazar

Federico Salazar gave details about the birth of his grandson

Verónica Linares’ television partner told Popular that Sebastian Mateo was born by natural birth. “It was brought forward about three days, it was scheduled for December 28. Mom is fine. They are all very happy. Her parents are there, and Sebastián’s mother too, ”he said.

Likewise, Federico said that he will soon be going to Germany to meet his grandson and that he will bring gifts that are not possible to find in the European country. “Peruvian cotton clothes, things that are not sold there.”