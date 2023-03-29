According to the “WAM” agency, the President of the UAE, with the approval of the Federal Supreme Council, issued a decision appointing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President of the State, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Ministers Ruler of Dubai.

The President of the UAE issued an Emiri Decree appointing Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and also issued an Emiri Decree appointing Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.