His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, awarded Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi the “Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Military Medal”, in appreciation and honor for his dedication and sincere efforts in serving the nation during the course of nearly 50 years of hard work and dedication. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, decorated the medal during a ceremony held at Abu Murikha, the historic building that witnessed the signing of the agreement to unify the armed forces in the UAE. His Highness reopened it yesterday.

His Highness praised Al Rumaithi’s efforts and sincerity in serving his country. His Highness said, “He is a great stature in morals and military action, and an authentic model in leadership and planning,” noting that “the generations have learned from his military and field experience, during his nearly fifty-year military career… which was full of giving and continuous work… and dedication to… performance of duty.”

His Highness added that “honoring Al-Rumaithi today with the (Zayed Medal) is a tribute to his honorable person, the meanings and values ​​he represents, and the institution to which he belongs, and dear to everyone’s hearts,” stressing that “like him the nation is proud of, and God willing, his giving continues to serve his country.” and his community.”

For his part, Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for this appreciation and that generous gesture, praising the directives of the wise leadership that had a great impact in promoting the values ​​of loyalty, belonging and giving to serve our home.

He expressed his pride and pride in being part of this military institution that produced generations of the first generation, and the current generation of the best sons of the nation, who formed an impregnable fortress to preserve its security, stability, gains and unity.

The opening and awarding ceremonies were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, and the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, and commanders and officers of military units.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the attendees, toured the building, which was reopened yesterday, in the Abu Murikha area, coinciding with the 46th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, which the country celebrated this month.

His Highness was briefed on the development and modernization work that took place in the building and its facilities. His Highness and the audience recalled the historical moments that the building witnessed, and its symbolic and moral importance to the people of the UAE in general, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of all those working on this project “the building” in order to preserve the landmarks. And the sites that were linked to events that constituted pivotal stations in the history of our state and our people, to tell their story to future generations and their implications.

