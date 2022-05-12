by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday called Petrobras socially responsible, after criticizing what he considers “absurd profits” by the company, and indicated that he will adopt initiatives through “legal channels” to contain the rise in fuel prices, provided that it will not be an “interference”.

“We are looking for legal ways to make Petrobras fulfill its social role, defined in the Constitution and also in laws. We cannot be subordinate to the decisions of the council, which is obviously below the laws and the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said in a broadcast on social media.

“There will be no interference in Petrobras except through legal means, that is, legal actions and also with the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) so that a binding opinion on this also becomes valid”, he added.

For the president, the abusive profit that Petrobras has, as well as the non-compliance with laws, is “inadmissible” — although he was not explicit about which law the company would be breaking.

Sought, Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the broadcast, made on top of a truck after a public event in the interior of São Paulo, Bolsonaro said that the rise in the price of gasoline is due “in large part” to Petrobras itself. According to him, it seems that the state company “does not want to fulfill its social role as provided for in our Constitution”.

“So, at a time like this, Petrobras’ profit is around 30%, double that of the largest oil companies in the world,” he said. “They lowered their profit margin in view of the Ukrainian war and post-pandemic issue. Only Petrobras is earning more and more from the suffering of the Brazilian people”.

The day before, the president changed the head of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, dismissing Bento Albuquerque and replacing Adolfo Sachsida. The president also changed the command of the state-owned company last month.