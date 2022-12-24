Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has hailed the successful military operations against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
Today, Saturday, the Somali National News Agency (SUNA) quoted the Somali president as saying, in remarks he made at the presidential palace, “Our valiant armed forces managed to liberate all areas of the Middle Shabelle region, and the (Run Nargud) district was the last stronghold of the rebels,” adding. All areas of “Hiran” province have already been liberated from the grip of terrorist cells.
The President of the Republic pointed out that the areas of “Galmudug” state, in turn, expelled militants in most of their areas of influence.
The Somali president also spoke about plans for military operations aimed at liberating the southern regions of the country, especially the regions of the states of southwest and Jubaland, where the armed forces prepared to fight their battles to eliminate the thorn of terrorist militias.
