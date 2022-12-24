An Omani lawyer and member of parliament has offered Lionel Messi a million dollars for the now-famous bisht he wore on stage shortly before lifting the World Cup trophy on Sunday.

MAXI-OFFER

—

Ahmed Al Barwani, 41, made the real offer in a Twitter post on Tuesday and told ‘The National’ newspaper he would also be willing to pay more if the player wanted to negotiate. “From the Sultanate of Oman – wrote Al Barwani – I congratulate you for winning the World Cup. The Arab Bisht, a symbol of chivalry and wisdom: I am offering you 1 million dollars in exchange for that bisht”. The intention is to display the garment as a reminder of the pride felt throughout the Arab world. Al Barwani also told ‘The National: “I was at the stadium to witness live that moment in which the Emir of Qatar gave the Bisht to Messi. This moment told the world that we were there and this is our culture This tournament was a source of pride and highlighted that Arabs are united.”