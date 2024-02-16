The President of Senegal pledges to hold presidential elections as soon as possible

Dakar (agencies)

Yesterday, Senegalese President Macky Sall pledged to hold presidential elections as soon as possible, after the Constitutional Council overturned its decision to postpone this election, which was scheduled for the end of February.

Yesterday, the Constitutional Council annulled the postponement of the elections to December 15, asking the authorities to organize them as soon as possible.

The Senegalese president's office said in a statement that Sall intends to fully implement the Council's decision and will conduct without delay the necessary consultations to organize presidential elections as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that the elections were originally scheduled to be held on February 25, but at the beginning of this month the Senegalese president unexpectedly postponed the elections indefinitely, citing investigations into allegations of corruption in preparing lists of candidates.

The majority of Senegalese parliament members agreed to postpone the elections until next December 15.