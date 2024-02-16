Azerbaijani leader Aliyev: The OSCE Minsk Group must be officially abolished

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called for the official abolition of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), reports TASS.

He made this proposal during a meeting with the current chairman of the organization, Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg. Also, according to the Azerbaijani leader, other “inactive structures” of the OSCE should be abolished, to which he included the High-Level Planning Committee and the institution of the personal representative of the current chairman of the organization.

Aliyev noted that they are relics of the past, and the OSCE budget would be better redirected to more important projects.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the issue of Russia's withdrawal from the OSCE was hanging in the air, but had not yet been discussed. “Whether our allies will follow us is another question, and here, of course, their position must be taken into account fully,” the minister added.