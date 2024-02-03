Today, Saturday, Senegalese President Macky Sall announced important decisions regarding the presidential elections scheduled to be held on February 25.

Sall said he decided to postpone the elections to an indefinite date.

The Senegalese President also announced, in a speech broadcast on national television, that he had abolished the electoral law due to disagreements related to the electoral process.

These decisions came about three weeks before the elections, following an official request for postponement from the opposition Senegalese Democratic Party.

The Senegalese Constitutional Council excluded candidates, most notably Karim Wade, leader of the Senegalese Democratic Party and opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, from participating in the presidential elections.

The excluded candidates say that the candidacy rules were not applied fairly, while the authorities deny this.

“These turbulent conditions could seriously undermine the credibility of the voting process by sowing the seeds of disagreements before and after the elections,” Sall said in his speech.

The president did not set a new date for the elections, but he revealed the holding of a national dialogue, which he said aims to ensure that the elections are free, fair and transparent.

Sall added that postponing the elections will not affect his decision not to run for a third presidential term.