Empoli – With Gilardino in the stands because he was disqualified, on the Genoa bench Gaetano Caridi sat in Empoliassistant to the rossoblù coach: “It is the eighth useful result in a row, it was very important to us. We were playing against a team that was in good shape and tough at the moment. It came from two consecutive useful results, for us it is a very, very important result at this moment”, underlines Caridi, who then adds regarding the change of module: “We added an extra striker to help Retegui and have more offensive weight up front and we created a little something, but I think that even in the first half the match was conducted in the best way, trying to limit Empoli's strength and trying to create something.” Malinovskyi came off at half-time but had no physical problems: “A tactical choice by the coach to have more offensive weight going forward.”

There was the debut of Vitinha, with good results: “He entered very, very well, he has desire. He arrived two days ago, I think he can give us a big hand, like Ekuban is giving us when he comes in and like Retegui has always given us starting from the beginning. The strength of this team is, in addition to the coach and the boys, having a truly cohesive group. They arrive at the camp and are fine, with a smile. This aspect is very important.”