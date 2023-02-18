Polish President Duda expressed doubt that the conflict in Ukraine will end in 2023

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed doubt that the conflict in Ukraine could end in 2023. He stated this in an interview with Sky News during a visit to London. TASS.

Asked if he expects hostilities to end this year, the Polish leader said: “I’m afraid not.” He believes that Russia is counting on the fatigue of the West and NATO from the conflict, after which they will stop supporting Ukraine.

On February 16, it was reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed on new military assistance for Ukraine. They pledged to supply tanks to Kyiv, but when the Polish leader recalled calls from the Ukrainian authorities to supply fighter jets, the British prime minister hesitated. At the same time, Sunak said that the parties firmly support Ukraine.

In response, Duda thanked the British leader for his clear assistance to Kyiv and support for Polish security.