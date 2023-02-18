Dani Pedrosa this year he will return to MotoGP as a wildcard to help KTM, of which he is a test rider, in the Spanish GP on April 30th. But that of test driver will not be the only activity of the Spaniard, who has decided to join the Dazn Spain team in the authoritative group of commentators made up of Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Crivillé and Carlos Checa. And in one of his first analyzes for the broadcaster, Pedrosa gave his opinion on the recent Sepang tests: “We can’t tell if the Ducati either better or less than last year, but it is clear that right now they are superior, at least as seen in Malaysia. In those days I went to observe the track and they seemed to me to be very fast bikes in every type of corner and on every part of the track, they all seemed at ease. But predicting who will be champion right now is very difficult, both because the championship is very long, but also because many things can happen, such as falls and injuries.”

And precisely this last aspect for the Catalan will be to keep an eye on with the introduction of the Sprints: “If you miss a race through injury, you now miss two. And if we find two or three GPs in a row, you risk losing four or six. You can lose a lot of points”. Pedrosa then concluded his analysis by reviewing the riders he saw in the best shape: “From what I’ve seen, one of the best was Jorge Martin. Then, there is Pecco Bagnaia, that he is the defending champion and will try to defend his crown. Last year he was champion with many mistakes, something never seen before. It will be enough for him to fall less to do better. Finally there is Enea Bastianini, who is eager to show his worth and will be motivated by having the world champion at her side”. A joke also about the Yamaha: “It left me with some doubts.”