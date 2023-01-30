Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi President, Abd al-Latif Jamal Rashid, stressed the need to rely on active and serious dialogue to resolve outstanding issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in accordance with the constitution and the law.

This came during the reception of the President of the Republic, in Baghdad, yesterday, the Vice President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed general developments in the country, including the Kurdistan region, and emphasized the government’s support in implementing its ministerial program, work and coordination in order to consolidate security and stability, and unify visions to confront the common challenges facing the country.

Rashid pointed out, according to the statement, to “the importance of approving the country’s general financial budget because it is directly related to the lives of Iraqis.”

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, called yesterday on the Central Bank of Iraq to adhere to legal procedures for financial transfers and to protect the Iraqi economy from violations.

According to the Iraqi parliament’s statement, Mandalawi stressed, during his meeting with the new governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, that “financial stability must return, especially the exchange rate of the dollar to the Iraqi markets soon.” He said, “The central bank must implement international procedures, follow up on transfers, the work of private banks and exchange companies, and pursue all abuses according to the Iraqi laws in force, in implementation of the obligations of the Central Bank of Iraq.”

The new governor of the Central Bank of Iraq gave an explanation regarding the financial and control plan that the Central Bank of Iraq will work on to control dollar exchange rates, prevent financial speculation, and follow up on suspicious purchases of hard currency that are intended to harm the national economy.