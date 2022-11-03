His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, accompanied by their grandchildren today, raised the flag in all the emirates of the country on the occasion of the “Flag Day” that the UAE celebrates on the third of November each year.

The flag was raised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Their Highnesses expressed their great pride and pride in this dear national occasion, stressing that the celebration of the raising of the flag is a celebration of the symbol of our unity, sovereignty and pride, and it is an occasion to renew the era of loyalty, loyalty and belonging to the homeland. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”