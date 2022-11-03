The 41-year-old killed by an arrow in Genoa was celebrating the birth of his son. To tell La Repubblica about it is an acquaintance of Javier Romero Miranda, Jole Lorenzo. “He was out to watch the Champions League game and have a beer with a friend. He wanted to celebrate the birth of his son just had by his partner: Gustavo Giuseppe, born on Halloween night at Gaslini. Mom was still in the hospital. And that’s how it ended, because of a criminal who now has to pay, ”said Lorenzo. The prosecutor of Genoa disputes the voluntary murder with the aggravating circumstance of racial hatred and futile reasons to Evaristo Scalco, the 63-year-old who shot the arrow. The prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini challenges her because the 63-year-old shouted to Romero Miranda and his friend “go away, immigrants of m …” before shooting the dart. Validation of the arrest is scheduled for Friday morning. An autopsy performed by the coroner Sara Lo Pinto will also be ordered in the next few hours.

“I just wanted to sleep, I couldn’t. I lost my mind when I saw them urinating against the wall. I yelled at them if they were uncivilized. At that point they threw a firecracker or two at me. I didn’t understand what they were but I got scared. This is why I used the bow but I didn’t want to kill ”, Scalco said immediately after the event, as reported by Il Secolo XIX.

Frightened, Scalco takes to the street, tries to extract the arrow, breaks it. In the meantime, some patrons of a nearby bar call the emergency services and the operations center of 112. The 118 staff, with the auto-medical, transport Romero first to the Villa Scassi and then to the San Martino hospital where he is operated in the middle of the night before to extract the arrow and then to transplant the liver. But Romero dies at lunchtime in the intensive care unit. In Scalco’s house, who arrived in Genoa a month ago from the province of Varese, the military found three bows and 30 arrows all made by him. He was arrested for murder by the carabinieri of the radio-mobile unit.

“The truth is that the man kept the music loud and had drunk too much. It is not true that Javier threw a firecracker in the house, it was he who began to raise his voice and threaten them, even if they were just talking. Then after he hit him he tried to take the arrow out of his chest to cancel the tests, but he hurt him even more, ”said Jole Lorenzo instead.

“There was a boy with him – he says speaking of the victim – he tried to help him, then a lady who lives opposite arrived and shortly afterwards passers-by began to stop”. Then the arrival of the ambulances and the emergency transport to the hospital in very serious conditions and the surgical operation started at 3 am, which was not enough to save the man’s life. “Maybe it may have been a bit exasperation due to the noise at night,” says Boselli, who in speaking of the 63-year-old attacking neighbor adds: “A good person as far as I knew him, you can see that it was a moment of exasperation. He was not a violent person ”. “For the bows he seemed to be passionate – he concludes – if he built them”.

Meanwhile, the victim’s partner and the newborn have left the hospital. However, the woman didn’t feel like going home and she chose to stay with a friend. She asked to be able to see Romero Miranda one last time.