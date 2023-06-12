Part of the Cuesta del Batel was closed to traffic this Monday until the end of this month. The assembly of the Rock Imperium festival facilities has forced the closure of the two lanes down to the Lonja de Pescadores to traffic, for which reason the Local Police office recommends drivers to use alternative routes, such as the Gisbert Street and the Paseo de las Delicias de Santa Lucía. In addition, according to municipal sources, from June 19 to 26 the same will be done in the other two lanes going up to the Bus Station.

It is also not allowed to park vehicles or circulate in the areas surrounding the Cuesta del Batel park until the end of June, when the festival ends. Since last Thursday, the 8th, the prohibition includes parking in the deterrent parking lot in Plaza del Doctor José García Cervantes, located next to Casa del Mar, and Calle Pez.

In the same way, the Local Police agents prohibit parking on the streets of the Muralla del Mar campus of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT): ascent to San José, the square between Antigones and Linterna streets, as well as such as Adarve de Artillería street and the adjoining salon street.

In addition, from this Monday until the end of the month, you cannot park or circulate in the park and ride of the old bullring. Do not even go with vehicles through the streets mentioned above, since they will be cut off with indicator signs placed by municipal agents.

These measures will facilitate the tasks of adapting the space for the celebration of the Rock Imperium festival on June 23, 24 and 25. It is an event that expects thousands of people during those three days.