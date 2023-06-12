Among the protagonists of the Ubisoft Forward obviously could not miss too Assassin’s Creed Mirageof which we have also seen a cinematic trailerwhich you can view in the player below.

The video shows us therise of Basim Ibn Ishaqthe protagonist of this chapter, from reckless petty thief operating on the streets of ninth-century Baghdad, to becoming a master assassin.

During the event we also saw an extended gameplay video of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which offers an overview of the gameplay dynamics, which from this point of view seems to be very close to the spirit of the first chapters of the series.

We remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available from October 12, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. L’Ubisoft Forward is the French company’s summer showcase where it presents the games in development at its studios around the world, from Assassin’s Creed to The Division, from The Crew to Far Cry. Find all the news announced during this and all the other summer events in our hub Multiplayer.it Summer of Games.