The Peruvian novel 'The Other Concha', the new production of Del Barrio Producciones, debuted on Wednesday, March 13 on the América Televisión signal. It stars Tula Rodríguez, Milene Vásquez and Paul Martín, and replaced 'Luz de Esperanza', which culminated with 18 rating points in its last episode.

The series, directed by Michelle Alexander, is broadcast at 9.40 pm, and competes directly with 'Magaly TV, la firma', which is broadcast at the same time on ATV. For this reason, many Internet users wondered which program was the most watched at night. In this note, we will tell you what it was and you will surely be surprised.

Who won the rating between 'Los otros Concha' and 'Magaly TV, la firma'?

'The Other Concha' marked the return in a leading role for Tula Rodriguez after 10 years. On its premiere day, Wednesday, March 13, the América TV series surpassed the 20-point barrier and reached a 24.2 rating, according to figures from Kantar Ibope Media.

In this way, it became the most watched program on Peruvian television that day, since 'Magaly TV, la firma', hosted by Magaly Medina, averaged 11 points.

What is 'The Other Concha' about?

'The Other Concha' immerses us in the life of Estela (Tula Rodríguez), a mother determined to raise her family. However, everything takes a 180 degree turn when she learns of the supposed death of Emilio Concha (Paul Martín), a wealthy businessman who turns out to be the father of her three children. Now, Estela will trigger a series of unthinkable events by revealing the truth to her children.

Now, they (Walter, Jesusa and Pochito), upon hearing the news, decide to attend their real father's funeral, only to come face to face with the other family. Both sides will begin a battle to claim what belongs to them, which generates a tangle full of emotions and drama.

What did Internet users say about 'The Other Concha'?

Users on social networks had not so pleasant comments towards the American series.

“I saw ten minutes of 'The Other Concha' and again more of the same, the rich family, the poor family, I wonder if there are other ideas for series like El Maleficio, the unfaithful Turkish novel, or a biographical series that It hasn't been done in a long time,” commented one netizen.

In turn, another Twitter user wrote: “How racist and classist Michael Alexander can be. Yesterday I saw his novel 'The Other Concha' and how he stereotypes the 'poor' as scandalous, ridiculous, contentious. And the 'rich' educated, fine, despots. And of course, to the careerist, scammer. Impossible to see.”

Who are the actors and characters in 'The Other Concha'?