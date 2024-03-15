Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 17:55

The Ibovespa fell this Friday, 15th, again pressured by Vale's losses, in the wake of iron ore and fears surrounding government political interference in the mining company. But the macroeconomic scenario also played against the Stock Exchange's performance this Friday, while the market begins to see a greater chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) will cut interest rates less this year.

These factors led the B3 reference index to close the day with 126,741.81 points – a drop not only in the session, of 0.74%, but also in the week, of 0.26%. It fluctuated in the red throughout almost the entire trading session, except for a specific rise shortly after the opening, when it reached a high of 127,957.49 (+0.21%). At its lowest point, it fell to 126,501.85 (-0.93%).

Vale ON dropped 1.14% and was once again the main negative influence on the Ibovespa. This Friday, the 3.46% drop in iron ore on the Dalian stock exchange in China weighed against the mining company's shares.

According to Raony Rossetti, CEO of Melver, a company that trains financial market professionals, fears of political interference from the government also weighed on the action. “We had the government’s attempt to place former Finance Minister Guido Mantega in the presidency, and now there is a doubt about who will occupy the position from the end of the year, after the departure of a counselor, who spoke of political interference”, remember.

Another target of fears of political interference, Petrobras, ended the day between a drop of 0.22% (ON) and an increase of 0.28% (PN). During the week, the company's shares, under pressure since last Friday due to the non-payment of extraordinary dividends, accumulated a fall of 0.84% ​​and an increase of 0.55%, respectively. Vale ON lost 5.42%.

In the macro scenario, on the eve of next week's “super-Wednesday” – when the Fed and the Central Bank of Brazil will make monetary policy decisions –, the market has reduced expectations for an initial cut in American interest rates in June. The acceleration of consumer inflation in the United States and higher-than-expected producer inflation, released earlier in the week, continued to have an impact on betting and establish a climate of risk aversion.

“Today’s movement is closely related to this context of falling interest rates”, says the variable income operator at Manchester Investimentos Diego Faust. “At the end of last year, the expectation was created that the fall of the Fed Funds would be in March, then May, and now it is more like June, and it could be July. This week’s data dispelled expectations of a drop in the first half of the year.”

Faust highlights that the increase in interest rates penalizes companies in the consumer sector and construction companies, for example. Here, B3's consumer sector index, ICON, closed the day at a low of 1.75%. The five biggest nominal drops in Ibovespa were from the sector: Cogna ON (-11.74%), Yduqs ON (-9.76%), Casas Bahia ON (-7.62%), Lojas Renner ON (-6.72 %) and Alpargatas ON (-6.56%).

At the other end, the biggest increases were with Azul PN (+6.89%), Petroreconcavo ON (+4.15%), Hypera ON (+4.03%), Braskem PNA (+3.38%) and Cemig PN (+2.97%). Of the 87 shares in the Ibovespa theoretical portfolio, 22 fell.