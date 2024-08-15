Mexico City.– After Lydia Cacho was arrested in 2005, telephone conversations between the then governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, and businessman Kamel Nacif were made public, in which they celebrated the “punishment” they had given the journalist.

On August 14, the so-called Governor Precious left the Altiplano prison, where he entered in 2021 for the crime of torture against Cacho, to carry out his trial under house arrest.

What is Marín accused of?

Mario Marín was arrested on February 3, 2021 by agents of the Federal Ministerial Police, at the home of his sister Alicia Marín, in the Cumbres de Figueroa neighborhood, in Acapulco, Guerrero.

He has been a fugitive from justice since April 11, 2019, when the First Unitary Court of Quintana Roo, headed by Judge María Elena Suárez, ordered his arrest for the crime of torture against Lydia Cacho.

The torture allegedly occurred on December 16, 2005, when Cacho was transferred by land from Cancun to Puebla, after being arrested for alleged crimes of defamation and slander, arising from a complaint by businessman Kamel Nacif, who was offended that his book “The Demons of Eden” linked him to parties with minors.

Telephone conversations

Some time after the journalist’s arrest, telephone conversations between Marín and Nacif were broadcast, in which they celebrated the “punishment” they had given the journalist.

Nacif: “My precious Góber.”

Marín: “I just gave this old bitch a fucking slap on the head. I told her that in Puebla the law is respected.”

Nacif: “I have a beautiful bottle of cognac for you, I don’t know where to send it to you.”

Marín: “Send it to me at Casa Aguayo, so I can throw it at him.”

Nacif: “Are you going to take them? Then I’ll send you two, not one.”

The Saturday

On Saturday, August 10, the Second District Judge in Quintana Roo, Angélica Carmen Ortuño Suárez, cancelled the pretrial detention of the former president and imposed house arrest under permanent surveillance by the National Guard.

Among the measures that must be met are:

The use of an electronic bracelet.

Prohibition of leaving the country and of approaching the victims

Economic guarantee of 100 thousand pesos

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his successor Claudia Sheinbaum agreed that the change in the precautionary measure imposed on the former governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, was a clear example of the so-called “sabadazos” of the Judiciary.

“There is the recent case of the weekend, another Saturday of a Judge who is giving freedom to Mr. Marín, who was governor of Puebla (2005-2011). A judge has already given the order for his release,” complained AMLO.

“Ah, another Saturday, so imagine the Judiciary; another reason to change the Judiciary,” said Sheinbaum.

What does Lydia Cacho say?

Following the ruling, the journalist held Judge Angélica Ortuño Suárez responsible for anything that might happen to her legal team that was at the hearing and to her.

“#MarioMarin has not been exonerated, however, he is a dangerous prisoner for me, my witnesses and my family,” he posted.

“Thousands of victims in Mexico spend years sacrificing their lives, economy and emotional integrity trying to obtain justice. My case is one among those thousands. I decided to fight this battle in February 2006. 18 years later, under the PRI, PAN and Morena, everything remains the same in the judiciary. I will not give up. Thanks to my team of lawyers @article19mex.”