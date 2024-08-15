Ciudad Juarez.- A man who was changing a tire on a vehicle was shot to death this afternoon in the Luis Donaldo Colosio neighborhood.

The crime was committed on the streets of Fuente de Hércules and Torrecillas, where the victim was changing a car tire.

Witnesses said the attacker was a man who fled the scene on foot; the victim’s identity was not revealed.

With this murder, the statistics for intentional homicides this month reached 30.