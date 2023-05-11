The Popular Party would win the regional elections of 28-M in the Region of Murcia, but by a narrow margin compared to the PSOE and very far from an absolute majority, which would force it to agree with Vox to continue governing the Autonomous Community.

This is how the pre-electoral study of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) estimates it, released this Thursday, the day the electoral campaign begins. The survey has included 631 interviews in the Region.

The popular would be the first political force with a vote estimate of 36.2%, which would translate into 17-18 seats in the Regional Assembly, when the absolute majority is 23.

The PSOE would be the second party with the most votes, with an estimate of 30.5%, which would place it in the range of between 14 and 16 seats.

The Socialists would be left without any option to form a government, since they could only ally with Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde. The CIS gives this coalition a vote estimate of 9.8%, with between 4 and 5 deputies in the Regional Assembly. Therefore, between the two they do not reach the absolute majority that allows them to form a left-wing government.

Like the rest of the surveys published to date, the CIS of José Félix Tezanos forecasts strong growth for Vox, which would stand at an estimated vote of 16.8% and between 7 and 9 seats in the autonomous Parliament.

Other candidacies such as Ciudadanos or Movimiento Ciudadano Regional would not reach the 3% necessary to obtain parliamentary representation.

On the other hand, there are 20% of respondents who answered ‘don’t know’ when asked which party they would vote for in the elections, which would correspond to undecided citizens.

If these results were to occur on 28-M, López Miras would not achieve his objective of a “sufficient majority”, which consists of obtaining more seats than the entire left together and thus avoiding Vox’s entry into the Executive.