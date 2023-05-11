One of many Hollywood stars who’ve been around for some time and who know about fighting, talks about himself and his nearly decade-long war with cancer: Dolph Lundgren reveals himself for the first time. The first discovery of the tumor dates back to 2015, found on the actor’s kidney.

His struggle, however, had just begun since during the six-monthly surveys following the inauspicious discovery, other tumors were found, one of which was too massive to be removed. In 2021 then the tragedy: more were discovered during the filming of Aquaman 2 And The Expandibles 4.

We realized it was much worse than we thought. The doctor started talking about all these different cancers, for example in the lungs and stomach and spine, outside of the kidneys. He started saying things like: “You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family”

commented Lundgren in an appearance at In Depth With Graham Besingerand then continue with:

I asked him, “How much do you think I have left?” I think he said two or three years, but you could tell from his voice that he probably thought it was less.”

The turning point seems to have occurred with a second medical opinion who pointed out to him that his kidney cancer was turning into lung cancer and consequently a change in treatment was urgently needed.

“In 2022, we basically saw the action of these drugs. Eventually the situation was reduced to about 90%. I’m now proceeding to excise the remaining scar tissue in those tumors. The prognosis is that, hopefully, when they remove them there will be no more tumor activity and the drugs I’m taking will suppress everything else.”

Lundgren has confirmed that he will be present at the release of his next two films, Aquaman 2 and The Expendables 4.