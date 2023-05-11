And AMLO asked: And where is the other half of the environment? I can not believe it. He does. Florestan.

Following the announcement by President López Obrador of dissolve the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in September of next yearwith the qualified majority of Congress so that the new ministers are elected by the people, the 22 governors of Morena, including the head of Government, signed the macho-manifesto that they sign every time an unproductive declarative support is needed in the face of a reality that is denies him.

And it is that on Tuesday, after the decision, on Monday, of the Court to invalidate the first part of its electoral reform, He was furious because the ruling was not as he wanted and someone from his close palatials deceived him by telling him that it had been resolved, which was false, but they managed it that way so as not to contradict him, which infuriates him and they are terrified.

His project goes in two phases, the control of the Legislative via the qualified majority and, with this, that of the Judiciary that it would annul the constitutional concept, article 46, which says that the Supreme Power of the Federation is divided for its exercise into Legislative, Executive and Judicial and that it cannot meet in a single individual, that it does not matter to him.

I know that in the Priate of the last century, the Executive assumed the other two powers, but in its last six years it was modified when In 1994, Ernesto Zedillo dissolved that Court of 21 ministers at the service of the president to create the current, autonomousand three years later, in 1997, the PRI lost its historical control in the Legislature, which it never recovered and which López Obrador restored in July 2018.

Now, in his transexenal project, he is going to take control of the Legislative to take control of the Judiciary.

What I don’t understand is if on October 1 of next year he goes to his farm in Palenque, Why does he want to concentrate so much power, which is unimaginable for a successor, and can only be explained in a project of personal and transexenal power.

remnants

1. PHRASES.- The president repeats two sentences: Outside the law, nothing; above the law, no one. And nothing by force, everything by reason and law. But he only quotes them, he does not apply them;

2. OVERFLOW.- As of this midnight, -and don’t let López Obrador tell me where the other half is- the migration crisis is going to skyrocket to immeasurable levels. With the elimination of title 22, migration will overflow without his government having the necessary provisions;

3. RESGUARDO.- The state of Mexico is not the Morena party that the ruling party has sung. The advantage of his candidate thirty points, has been closed to less than one digit. And it is that in his palace they bet on the impulse of López Obrador, who six years ago did not reach them as they are doing, either. The more they hide Delfina Gómez to protect her, the more she will continue to fall. That is why they have started the discourse of fraud;

See you tomorrow, but in private.

