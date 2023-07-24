Gad3’s ‘traking’ makes it clear that the PP would win the general elections on July 23 and that Alberto Núñez Feijóo could be the next president of the Government if he agrees with Vox. Because between both formations they would far exceed the absolute majority necessary in Congress, with at least 180 seats between both formations, above the 176 necessary for the investiture.

Feijóo’s PP grants a range of between 147 and 153 deputies, although the most probable number of seats is 150. For its part, Santiago Abascal’s formation will have, if the survey is completed, 31 deputies, but in any case, its floor would be 29 and its ceiling 33. In other words, both parties have a sufficient majority to form a coalition government according to that survey, even in the worst of the scenarios proposed by Gad3.

With these results from the survey, even the PP could aspire to govern without the votes of Vox, having its 150 deputies, if it achieved the abstention of the PSOE, although this scenario had already been ruled out by the current Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

See also Georgia gives majority in US Senate to Democrats Related news



For its part, the PSOE remains at 112. The survey gives it a range of between 109 and 115. Its eventual government partner, Sumar, would obtain 27. The minimum that the survey gives it is 25 and the maximum of 29. Neither adding between them, nor adding all the remaining support from Parliament, would the Socialists be able to reissue the Government.

What the survey also reflects, like that of Gad3, is a collapse of ERC. The Catalan separatists would lose up to five seats. Junts could only make a minimal profit from the collapse, which could get one more deputy in Congress.

The reversal also seems evident in the Basque Country, according to the survey, with Bildu growing to six deputies (one more than now) against the PNV, which would lose one seat, becoming the second Basque political force, surpassed by the Abertzalez independentistas.

For its part, BNG would add one (it would reach two deputies), although regionalist parties such as Teruel Existe or the Cantabrian PRC of Miguel Ángel Revilla would lose their seat.