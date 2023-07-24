Hungary, Hamilton’s regrets

Eventually Lewis Hamilton he will only remember the 104th pole position of his unrepeatable career from this weekend. The Briton, only three thousandths quicker than Max Verstappen in qualifying, was known to suffer from Red Bull’s pace in the race, but a faltering start placed him behind even the McLarens: something that most likely prevented him from making it to the podium, although Sir Lewis (fourth at the finish line) believes that initially battling with the MCL60s and the world champion would have been difficult anyway.

Hamilton’s words

This is the comment of the seven-time world champion after the race: “My start wasn’t the worst I’ve ever had, but it wasn’t as good as the others. I ran wide and was also overtaken by the McLarens. Then I didn’t have the pace of those in front of me. In the first stint the balance of the car was not optimal and I had a lot of understeer. As the laps went by, the car started to get more drivable and the last stint went much better.

“The pace we had at the end was very strong: if we had had it all the way, we would have had a much better day. Be that as it may, I take the positives of this weekend. Pole position was an extraordinary effort by the team. We still have a lot of work to do to beat Red Bull in a Grand Prix, but we will keep pushing“.

Russell’s words

If Hamilton is bitter, George Russell on the other hand, he can be satisfied with a comeback from 18th place which rewarded him with a sixth final position, just ahead of the Ferraris: “Today’s result was beyond our expectations. It was definitely a good recovery, we thought we were around 11th in a typical race and around seventh if we made the most of everything. I’m happy with how it went. The car was really fast and this is one of my favorite circuits. As a team, we usually do well here, so I was confident we would be fast. Obviously I’m a little disappointed because yesterday we were not up to par. I think we could have been up front and if we had two cars in front the dynamic of the race would have changed completely. However, we have increased the gap to Aston Martin in the Constructors’ Championship, so this result is good. There are many positive aspects of this weekend and we have learned a lot. We’ll make up for it at Spa next week“.