With a new name and new logo, Elon Musk could revolutionize the short message service that cost him 44 billion euros. Is it really fast now?

Munich/San Francisco – In the world of one of the most important tech corporations of the last decades, things are seething – and have been for months. First, last fall, there was chaos for a few weeks about the planned takeover of Twitter by Tesla founder Elon Musk, then the 44 billion purchase actually took place and cost almost half of the employees their jobs. A few weeks ago it was then announced that Twitter would in future throttle the number of tweets that can be read each day, which triggered a fierce wave of criticism.

Now the controversial Twitter owner is even going a step further and has announced further possible radical steps via several cryptic tweets on Sunday. First, the billionaire posted a poll asking if the platform’s default color should be changed to black. He even announced, “And soon we’ll be saying goodbye to the Twitter brand and, little by little, to all the birds.” Further tweets on Sunday (July 23) suggested that Musk would like an X as the new Twitter logo.

Musk’s plans for his short message service: Will Twitter become X?

It would be a massive turning point for the brand, founded in 2006, because starting with the platform’s name, which was inspired by the English word for ‘tweet’, the entire brand concept has revolved around the iconic bird logo for decades, the word ‘tweet’ has morphed into multiple languages ​​as a synonym for a post on the social media platform. The Twitter website currently says that the logo is very valuable for the service given its high recognition value.

The boss, on the other hand, goes even further in his cryptic messages and writes: “If a suitable X logo is posted by tonight, we can go live with it worldwide tomorrow.” now the name X Corp. carries, the announced move would be another massive change for the Twitter brand.

And even followed up a few hours later. “Interim X Logo going live today,” Musk tweeted Sunday night.

Musk wants to completely overhaul Twitter: is the new super app coming now?

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. While hundreds of Twitter users responded to Musk’s tweet with several more or less serious logo suggestions, others are assuming the brand’s final demise. Musk had previously hinted that there could be plans to expand Twitter into a super app under the name X, which would bring together many functions along the lines of WeChat in China.

Musk recently acknowledged that Twitter’s advertising revenue has halved since the takeover, taking a massive hit on the service’s main source of income. Some large advertisers have left the service, fearing a more negative environment for their brands under Musk. In response, Musk vacated the chief post and installed veteran manager Linda Yaccarino. Twitter also faced possible competition just a few days ago from the new app format Threads from the Facebook group Meta, which, after its launch on July 5, had 100 million registered users in a very short space of time. (saka with dpa)