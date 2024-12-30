The PP will not go to the events for the anniversary of Franco’s death and wonders if the Government is going to “celebrate” phlebitis

The PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo does not plan to participate in the events for the 50 years of the death of the dictator Francisco Franco that will be organized in 2025 because it understands that they are part of a “short-term strategy” of the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, to “cover up their political shames” and their “problems.” The general secretary of the party, Cuca Gamarra, stated this on Sunday in an interview with Europa Press, and it was confirmed this Monday by the spokesperson for the popular parties in Congress, Miguel Tellado.

For Tellado, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, “needs” Franco “more alive than ever”, which is why he has questioned the first celebration event on January 8 to commemorate the fifty years since his death. “Anyone will remember that Franco died in bed on November 20, 1975. I don’t know what is celebrated on January 8, 2025. I suppose it was the phlebitis that the dictator suffered,” the parliamentary spokesperson ironically said in a press conference held this year. Monday in the Lower House.

For Tellado, the Executive “is desperate” and “Franco’s wild card is more necessary than ever.” “Franco’s wild card is the result of the desperation in which the Government of Spain lives,” he reiterated. The PP spokesperson recalled that Pedro Sánchez “has his wife investigated” by a court in Madrid and another court in Badajoz has also cited his brother as a defendant in January. In addition, he has indicated that Congress will have to approve the request in January so that the Supreme Court can investigate the former socialist minister and current deputy of the mixed group, José Luis Ábalos.

“That is what worries Pedro Sánchez. And he needs up to a hundred acts to try to cover up the judicial degradation in which he has installed his own government,” reproached Tellado, who insisted that the PSOE Government, which “was going to combat corruption,” has practiced it. from minute 1 for your benefit.” “The two (José Luis Ábalos) will be tried by the Supreme Court and the one (Sánchez) is increasingly surrounded,” he added.

In this context, the parliamentary spokesperson of the PP has accused the president of his need to “dig up Franco, if he could once again”, and place him as “the great protagonist of Spanish politics.” “We are not going to play along. We are more about celebrating the Constitution. The Constitution that brought democracy to Spain. And that is commemorated every December 6,” responded Tellado, while recalling that the Government’s investiture partners do not commemorate the celebration of the approval of the Magna Carta.

The Government will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death in 2025 under the motto “Spain in freedom”



“We Democrats commemorate the Constitution, and when we took the oath of office, we promised to comply and enforce it. It is clear that Sánchez swore in vain that day,” he said ironically.