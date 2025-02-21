Florian Wellbrock swims again in the absolute top of the world. After the failed Olympic Games in Paris, the Magdeburger won the first open water World Cup of the year in the Egyptian seaside resort of Soma Bay. Frenchman Logan Fontaine and his compatriot Marc-Antoine Olivier. He also booked the ticket for the World Championships in Singapore. The Olympic second of Paris, Oliver Klemet, was 17th; Olympic champion Kristof Rasovsky from Hungary was not at the start. “This time the World Cup ticket was my goal rather than a podium. The result is now all the better for me, ”said Wellbrock. In Paris he had become eighth over the 10 kilometers. In the pelvis he had missed the finals over 800 and 1500 meters freestyle. In the first international open-water competition of her career, Isabel Gose meanwhile became strong fourth. The Magdeburg woman, at the Paris games bronze winner over 1500 meters freestyle, struck 2: 01.20 minutes after winner Monesha Johnson from Australia. Also Jeanette Spiwoks as sixth and Lea Boy as eighth convinced in Egypt.