The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarrahas announced that the Popular Group will call again the Senate investigation commission on the case Koldo to the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Angel Victor Torres. In his opinion, he should appear in that session in the Upper House “already as a former minister of the Government of Spain”.

“He has to give a lot of explanations and therefore the time has come for him to appear again in commission of investigation so that all the information that he denied and that today is confirmed, he gives explanations about them,” Gamarra declared in an interview.

The ‘number two’ of the PP has indicated that Torres should sit again on that Senate committee “as a former minister of the Government of Spain”, although she has doubted that he will do so in that capacity. “Who is going to ask him to resign?? Pedro Sánchez? Mr. Cerdán?” he asked himself.

Gamarra has echoed the latest information published by The World about instant messaging conversations between Torres and Koldo García, former advisor to the former minister José Luis Ábalosafter paying the alleged achiever of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, masks worth twelve million. In addition, that newspaper reported that Aldama received confidential documents from the Torres Government in the Canary Islands in real time.

“We will see him parade through the Senate Committee”

Gamarra has pointed out that “corruption” affects “two governments autonomous” that were led by the PSOEthe Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, to various ministries and to the “closest environment” of the head of the Executive. For this reason, it has been opened to more appearances in the Senate committee.

“Of course we consider new appearances. We have always been very clear in this sense. “The more information there is and every day there is more information that comes from journalistic investigations or from judicial investigations themselves, the more explanations more people have to give,” he added.

Furthermore, Gamarra has confirmed that the Chief Executive will sit next year on that Senate committee, although he has not detailed any specific date. “What there is no doubt is that in the year 2025 We will see Pedro Sánchez parade by the commission of inquiry. Without a doubt because every day he is more cornered and the number of ministers, ministries, and leaders of the PSOE affected by this entire corruption plot are increasing every day,” he added.

“It remains to be seen what the future may hold”

When asked if the PP sees the President of the Government sitting on the bench, the general secretary of the PP assured that “what began as the Koldo case, Today it is the PSOE case and the Sánchez case“.

“What we thought we were not going to see, we are seeing it. Therefore, the future that all the judicial cases may hold for Pedro Sánchez also remains to be seen,” he stated, adding that “justice is implacable with those who violate the rule of law and the laws.”

When asked if she sees it possible that the PSOE members will at some point drop Pedro Sánchez in light of the information that is being published, she indicated that they support him because “they are undoubtedly interested in” the “instability and weakness” of the chief executive.

“Now, if they believe that putting up with a Government that is cornered by corruption is not going to take its toll on them, they are wrong. Because they will also be complicit in all that corruption that until now they are protecting and covering up,” Gamarra warned.

At this point, he has indicated that the PP will continue “not only portraying the direct perpetrators” of those cases that are becoming known “but also portraying all those who they look the other way and allow those who are affected, identified and judicially investigated for corruption to follow the Government of Spain”.





“Inadmissible” that García Ortiz continues as attorney general

After the Supreme Court judge investigating the State Attorney General has summoned the top prosecutor of Madrid and the case of the boyfriend of Isabel Diaz AyusoGamarra has stated that it is “unacceptable that he continues to be a prosecutor General of the State, someone who is one news program away from sitting on a bench”.

In his opinion, Álvaro García Ortiz should not continue in his position “fundamentally because affects impartiality and independence of the State Attorney General’s Office.” “And that is what an Attorney General should be preserving above all and should not be allowing it to be called into question by his own actions,” he warned.

Gamarra has stated that what “is clear is that in Spain justice is the same for everyonealthough Pedro Sánchez believes that he is above the law and can place all those he appoints and protects above the law.

Furthermore, he stressed that “there is no democracy in the world in which a State Attorney General investigated by the Supreme Court has remained in office and has also received the express support of the President of the Government”, something that, in his opinion, “says a lot about the deterioration of the democratic quality to which Pedro Sánchez is plunging” the country.