“We are where we have always been.” The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, tried on Tuesday to quell criticism of the party’s position on abortion after Alberto Núñez Feijóo last week supported the law on deadlines after the approval of the Constitutional Court. A “correct” norm and that deserves the “respect” of the leader of the popular but that has generated discomfort in the most conservative wing of the party that did not expect such “forceful” support from the new leadership and that has given ammunition to the left . “In the PP as in Spanish society there are many sensibilities and those of some are as respectable as those of the others,” the number two of the popular cut short.

Gone is the appeal filed by 70 PP deputies in 2010 against that law that conceives the voluntary interruption of pregnancy within fourteen weeks as “a right of women” and which the Government of Mariano Rajoy ended up denying years later. . Despite their electoral promises, when the popular ones arrived again at Moncloa, they did not promote a counter-reform beyond once again demanding parental consent for young women who decided to end their pregnancy, aware that they were entering swampy terrain with an issue that generates so much social sensitivity.

In Genoa they assume that it is a complicated balance but they understand that the Constitutional ruling leaves no other way than that of absolute support for what the law dictates and they have decided to focus from now on on the defense of maternity, with the objective of tempering the spirits in their ranks. «In the PP we defend life, we defend birth rates, we defend that women must be protected so that they can be mothers, so that no one has to be forced to make a decision to voluntarily terminate their pregnancy for economic reasons. But also that the person who makes that decision is respected,” defended Gamarra, avoiding answering clearly whether abortion is a right or not.

Evolution



The campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, avoided the question as best he could on Monday. “We have not said at any time that abortion is a right”, but “the public powers must regulate this phenomenon to give certainty and security to women who decide to undertake this process”, explained the Basque leader, who for a few weeks has been part of Feijóo’s hard core.

In the leadership of the PP they claim their right to “evolve” just as society has done in these thirteen years in line with Europe. “The debate in 2010 was at another point,” they maintain at the top, where they insist that abortion is a debate surpassed by a broad social majority, even among their voters. «Abortion is a drama and as such it has to be seen and considered. We have to work so that any woman who wants to be a mother can be one,” Gamarra insisted. And that she has all the resources and all the support of the powers and public administrations so that she does not have to make another decision ».