BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the developer Dimps have announced the second season of content for DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwhich will be available from the next February 16th. A new raider will debut in this new season: it is about Vegetain his most evil incarnation and able to transform into the gigantic Ozaru. However, there will be new survivors to give him a hard time: Who who, King Furry and especially Yajirobeready to cut off the tail of the gigantic Saiyan in case of danger.

Among the new transformations we find Goku Super Saiyan And Teenage Gohanwhile among the customization objects debut the Dragon Ball GT suits of Goku and Trunksthe mask of Grandpa Gohan and the puppet Saibaiman.

Below is a new trailer showing the second season of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS in action.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Season 2 Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment via Gematsu