The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, predicted this Sunday that the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is going to live a “nightmare before christmas” before the judicial appearances of cases of alleged corruption that affect him, while in his party, Vice President Montero has shown her support: “They are coming for you.”

At a PP event in Toledo, Cuca Gamarra recalled that the wife of the President of the Government will have to testify this week, Begoña Gómezthe businessman Victor de Aldamathe former ministerial advisor Koldo Garcia and Moncloa’s advisor, Cristina Alvarez.

“Whose ‘Gordo’ is the most corrupt? It is going to be very distributed, as distributed as the Jackpot in the Christmas Lottery, it is very difficult to know which of all these issues has the most relevance from a criminal point of view,” he ironized.

Gamarra has said that the PSOE represents the “imputed left”, since “There is nothing more cowardly than the flight forward that Pedro Sánchez has undertaken”.

“It is pure cowardice to have a perfectly coordinated defense strategy with his number two, José Luis Ábalos, which he demonstrated last Thursday remain a perfect number two and blame an advisor and say that they have nothing to do with all this. And it is absolute cowardice to say that they are being persecuted,” he said.

The general secretary of the PP has reminded Sánchez that “no one is above the law” and that the President of the Government “cannot expect to have impunity in a democracy.”

Regarding this week’s Conference of Presidents, Gamarra said that Sánchez “ran away” because his head “was focused solely and exclusively on his judicial defense against corruption and what was happening in Switzerland”, where in exchange for “privileges”, he obtained a little “oxygen” from his partners “to remain in Moncloa” .

“He knows perfectly well that he does not have a parliamentary majority to govern, that can only survive and subsist“he stated.

Montero, with his leader

For her part, the vice-secretary general of the PSOE, first vice-president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has criticized the popular party for generating “detachment from politics.”

Montero says that the PP “gets into the mud, into the noise, into false complaints, into the strategy of delegitimize institutions and also to make politics useless”.

“They did not contribute anything because the right of this country does not have a project for Spain, it does not have a politicale employment, housing, health, education, industry… The only path they follow is that of destruction in the face of their failure to digest the electoral results,” said the vice president.

“I like the motto of the brave left. They are constantly trying to intimidate all of us who try to contribute to the collective interest, in the face of this permanent threat of hoaxes, lies, which later go to tabloids, go to court to harass us in the personal environment, in the family environment so that “No one here takes a step forward to be at the forefront of left-wing policies,” he said.

He has also shown his support for his leader. “We know they are coming for youbecause you represent us, you represent the best of Spain’s progress,” Montero said in reference to Pedro Sánchez.